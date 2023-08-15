Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 135 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,792,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 312,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,098,000 after purchasing an additional 219,286 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,168,000 after acquiring an additional 130,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 413,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,933,000 after acquiring an additional 129,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $738.86.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $713.76. 36,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $745.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $694.84. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $483.19 and a 52-week high of $811.60. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

