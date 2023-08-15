Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 568 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $12,068,000,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,810 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,860 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $66.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,049,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,251,584. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.01. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

