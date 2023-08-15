Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 6,395 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.83.

3M Trading Down 1.1 %

MMM opened at $103.44 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.12 and its 200-day moving average is $104.59.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

