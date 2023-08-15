Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 321 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $234,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 5,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,852.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,034.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,860.13. The company has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,139.72.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total value of $2,218,664.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,051,161.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,332 shares of company stock worth $6,830,885 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

