Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,286,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2,250.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 55,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 53,273 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 364.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $282.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.22. The company has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

