Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 26,979 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,226 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,979 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.0% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $58,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.21.

NVIDIA Trading Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $437.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 227.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $432.21 and its 200-day moving average is $325.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

