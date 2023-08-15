Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 2,831 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.2% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,269,541 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $259,291,000 after purchasing an additional 544,714 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305,998 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $266,737,000 after purchasing an additional 386,716 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.95.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $236.83 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

