Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Southern by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Southern by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Southern by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.79.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.