Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,207 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,835 shares of company stock worth $2,494,018. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 0.1 %

CB opened at $201.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.15. The company has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

