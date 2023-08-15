Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 6,043 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,043 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,337,084,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 49.6% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,014 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 13.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,237 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 45,847 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $131.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.75.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

