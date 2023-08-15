HC Wainwright Raises Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Price Target to $17.00

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.30% from the stock’s current price.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $14.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $635.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,397,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,321,000 after acquiring an additional 40,736 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,740,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 103,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 493,027 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,028,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.