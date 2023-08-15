HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CLNN. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Clene from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Clene from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Get Clene alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clene

Clene Stock Up 1.3 %

CLNN stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. Clene has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.32.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Clene will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clene

In other news, Director David J. Matlin bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,793,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Clene news, Director John Henry Stevens purchased 316,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $253,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 800,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Matlin acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,793,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,841,455 shares of company stock worth $1,473,414 over the last ninety days. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clene

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Clene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Clene by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Clene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clene

(Get Free Report)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.