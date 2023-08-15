HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 207.46% from the stock’s previous close.
Annovis Bio Stock Performance
ANVS opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04. Annovis Bio has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annovis Bio
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 8.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Annovis Bio Company Profile
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.
