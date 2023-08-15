Head to Head Contrast: McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) vs. New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC)

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) and McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of New Found Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Found Gold and McEwen Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Found Gold N/A N/A -$69.22 million ($0.38) -11.71 McEwen Mining $110.42 million 3.07 -$81.07 million ($2.37) -3.01

Analyst Ratings

New Found Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than McEwen Mining. New Found Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McEwen Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for New Found Gold and McEwen Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Found Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 McEwen Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00

McEwen Mining has a consensus price target of $14.88, suggesting a potential upside of 104.61%. Given McEwen Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than New Found Gold.

Profitability

This table compares New Found Gold and McEwen Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Found Gold N/A -118.06% -91.50% McEwen Mining -91.26% -17.64% -12.95%

Risk and Volatility

New Found Gold has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McEwen Mining has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

McEwen Mining beats New Found Gold on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

