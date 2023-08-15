Head to Head Contrast: SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) vs. Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS)

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) and Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SenesTech and Cibus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SenesTech -813.27% -223.71% -161.44% Cibus -10,176.78% -26.34% -14.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SenesTech and Cibus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SenesTech $1.02 million 1.51 -$9.69 million N/A N/A Cibus $160,000.00 115.95 -$16.89 million ($18.00) -1.04

Risk and Volatility

SenesTech has higher revenue and earnings than Cibus.

SenesTech has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cibus has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SenesTech and Cibus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SenesTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cibus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.5% of SenesTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of SenesTech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Cibus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SenesTech beats Cibus on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SenesTech



SenesTech, Inc. develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. SenesTech, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Cibus



Cibus, Inc., a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. The company is based in San Diego, California.

