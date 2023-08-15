Head to Head Survey: Osisko Development (ODV) and The Competition

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) is one of 96 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Osisko Development to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Osisko Development and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 0 1 0 3.00 Osisko Development Competitors 735 3078 3866 88 2.43

Osisko Development currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 114.65%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 247.30%. Given Osisko Development’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Osisko Development has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Osisko Development has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Osisko Development and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -365.58% -27.99% -21.04% Osisko Development Competitors -41.80% -6.06% -1.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of Osisko Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Osisko Development and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $49.26 million -$148.04 million -1.96 Osisko Development Competitors $4.00 billion -$38.88 million -12.73

Osisko Development’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Development. Osisko Development is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Osisko Development rivals beat Osisko Development on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Osisko Development Company Profile

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

