HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target Raised to $206.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HEI. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.70.

HEI opened at $170.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.66 and a 200 day moving average of $170.72. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 62.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO has a 12 month low of $138.82 and a 12 month high of $182.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $687.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.32 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In other news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt acquired 781 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.98 per share, with a total value of $99,952.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 781 shares in the company, valued at $99,952.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson acquired 310 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,142.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,211 shares of company stock valued at $157,944. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HEICO

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth $43,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

