Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the July 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Heliogen Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HLGN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 960,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,809. The company has a market cap of $40.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.13. Heliogen has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder William Gross sold 210,239 shares of Heliogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $50,457.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,672,612 shares in the company, valued at $641,426.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nant Capital, Llc purchased 279,752 shares of Heliogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.21 per share, with a total value of $58,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,473,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,436.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William Gross sold 210,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $50,457.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,672,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 382,716 shares of company stock worth $82,029 and sold 1,893,909 shares worth $440,349. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Heliogen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Heliogen by 1,178.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heliogen by 67.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, operates in decarbonizing industry with concentrated sunlight. It is developing a solar solution utilizing computer vision software to align an array of mirrors, reflecting sunlight to a target on the top of a tower. Its artificial intelligence enabled modular system delivers renewable energy in the form of heat, power, or hydrogen fuel.

