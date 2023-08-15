Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 851,200 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 696,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 115.0 days.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

Shares of HEGIF remained flat at $4.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. Hengan International Group has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hengan International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Further Reading

