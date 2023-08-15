Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Hercules Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Hercules Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 83.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Hercules Capital to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

NYSE HTGC opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.39. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $116.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.87 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 75.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hercules Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after buying an additional 32,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 158,616 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 857,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after buying an additional 75,567 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after buying an additional 106,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 99,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

