Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,368.77

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.73 or 0.00016212 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $172.96 million and approximately $4,368.77 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00019078 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017673 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013958 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,208.65 or 1.00023940 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.31716871 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.