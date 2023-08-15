Hermez Network Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $157.73 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $157.73 million and $681.86 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.32 or 0.00014725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.31716871 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

