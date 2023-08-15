Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading 4% Higher

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) shares were up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.46. Approximately 261,489 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 341,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Hesai Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hesai Group will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group

Hesai Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,280,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth about $15,749,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth about $9,376,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth about $7,695,000. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth about $4,718,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

