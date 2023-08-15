HI (HI) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. HI has a market capitalization of $9.09 million and approximately $593,822.21 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HI has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00019756 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017583 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013908 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,365.31 or 1.00032966 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00335251 USD and is up 6.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $564,609.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.