HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HPK

Insider Activity at HighPeak Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

In other news, CFO Steven W. Tholen purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at $354,427.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Steven W. Tholen purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at $354,427.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 1,142,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,996,691.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 1,467,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,406,188. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,825,550 shares of company stock worth $92,668,275. 83.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth about $418,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 2,015.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 756.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 171,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 17.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 26,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 28.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HPK traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,158. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.72. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $30.15.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.95%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.