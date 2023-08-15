Hilltop Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 14,122 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hilltop Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.