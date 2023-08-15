Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Acquires 182 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.68. The stock had a trading volume of 35,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,791. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.07 and its 200 day moving average is $193.26. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $157.57 and a 52 week high of $214.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

