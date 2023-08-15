Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Buys 46,237 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 97.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,237 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,300,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,849 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,366,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,713,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,014,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,123,000 after buying an additional 424,276 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,973,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ILF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 73,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,241. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.