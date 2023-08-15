Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Buys 49,722 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,078,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,722 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 20.0% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.72% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $42,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

GLDM traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $37.83. 212,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,994. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $40.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.