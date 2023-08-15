Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,189 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Denbury makes up 1.3% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Denbury by 31.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Denbury by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Denbury by 3,820.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in Denbury by 329.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Johnson Rice lowered Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

DEN stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,971. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.13 and a 12 month high of $104.05.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $328.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.83 million. Denbury had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

