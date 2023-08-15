Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,565 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,694 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.99. 782,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,490,260. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.71. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
