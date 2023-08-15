Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. CarMax makes up 2.4% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in CarMax by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

CarMax Stock Down 0.6 %

KMX traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.92. 152,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,517. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $143,048.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,371.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $143,048.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,371.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

