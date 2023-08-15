Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $315.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on HD. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.66.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $330.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $331.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

