Horizen (ZEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $117.34 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $8.37 or 0.00028600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $117.34 million and $5.76 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00100473 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00050101 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,015,044 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

