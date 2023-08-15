Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 81.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 114,377 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 25.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. 5.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

