Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Acquired by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Houlihan Lokey worth $18,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $73,000.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $912,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $90,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $912,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,389 shares of company stock worth $1,488,535. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of HLI traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.57. The stock had a trading volume of 65,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,270. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $108.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.34 and its 200 day moving average is $93.92.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $415.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.00 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

