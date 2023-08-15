Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.28

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.28 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.
Huabao International Stock Up 1.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49.
Huabao International Company Profile
Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.
