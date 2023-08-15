Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Short Interest Down 12.7% in July

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,160,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 18,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 4.8 %

HPP traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,748. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HPP. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,242,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10,679.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,433,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,204 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 265.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,690,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134,472 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $10,723,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,754.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,500,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,424 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

