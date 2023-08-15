Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

HPP stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $878.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -81.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 78,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 513,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 27,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

