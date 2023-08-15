Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Gap Down to $6.23

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $5.93. Hudson Pacific Properties shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 399,821 shares.

HPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. The company has a market cap of $841.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,971,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 85,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

