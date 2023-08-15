Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Holdings Decreased by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,919 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $17,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Humana by 1,940.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUM traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $496.01. 235,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,666. The firm has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $461.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.45.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $637.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.95.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

