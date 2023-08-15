Humanigen (HGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th.

Humanigen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15. Humanigen has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humanigen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humanigen by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,025,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 79,142 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Humanigen by 56.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 116,581 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Humanigen by 225.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 301,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 209,195 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Humanigen by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,491,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 626,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Humanigen by 2,848.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 599,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response. The company is developing lenzilumab, an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), to treat cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

