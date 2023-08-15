Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) PT Raised to $3.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.90% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $1.60 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Report on Hut 8 Mining
Hut 8 Mining Trading Down 6.4 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8 Mining
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 5.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 62,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Hut 8 Mining by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hut 8 Mining
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hut 8 Mining
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Will Cloudflare See Sunny Skies On Continued Revenue Growth?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Qualcomm: 2 Reasons To Like It and 1 To Avoid
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Booking Holdings Travels to New Highs Ahead of the Holidays
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.