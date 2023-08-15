Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) PT Raised to $3.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $1.60 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

HUT opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a market cap of $616.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 4.42. Hut 8 Mining has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 5.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 62,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Hut 8 Mining by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

