HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Up to $2.69

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.69, but opened at $2.78. HUYA shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 136,503 shares.

Separately, HSBC decreased their target price on HUYA from $3.80 to $3.30 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $649.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $283.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.33 million. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of HUYA by 2,307.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after buying an additional 3,233,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 142.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after buying an additional 1,250,065 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 14.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,754,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,923,000 after buying an additional 1,220,158 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,759,000. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,538,000. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

