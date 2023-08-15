Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on September 27th

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Icahn Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 283.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 283.7%.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEP opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IEP shares. TheStreet lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Icahn Enterprises from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 161.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

