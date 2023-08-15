ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Purchased by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of ICF International worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ICF International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 42.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,448,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of ICF International by 38.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $130.14. The company had a trading volume of 13,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ICF International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.53 and a 52-week high of $131.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.62 and a 200 day moving average of $113.68. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.61.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.15. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rodney Mark Jr. Lee sold 3,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $412,065.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,309 shares in the company, valued at $560,299.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodney Mark Jr. Lee sold 3,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $412,065.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,299.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,469 shares of company stock worth $968,579. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on ICF International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Read Our Latest Report on ICFI

About ICF International

(Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.