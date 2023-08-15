ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) Short Interest Update

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 47,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 155,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IZM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICZOOM Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ICZOOM Group in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ICZOOM Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

ICZOOM Group Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of ICZOOM Group stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.75. 70,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,307. ICZOOM Group has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92.

ICZOOM Group Company Profile

ICZOOM Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools.

