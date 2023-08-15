Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 793,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 720,400 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IKNA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.34. 102,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,107. Ikena Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $157.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. Ikena Oncology had a negative return on equity of 42.02% and a negative net margin of 327.46%. The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 million. On average, analysts expect that Ikena Oncology will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

