Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 793,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 720,400 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.
Ikena Oncology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IKNA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.34. 102,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,107. Ikena Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $157.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24.
Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. Ikena Oncology had a negative return on equity of 42.02% and a negative net margin of 327.46%. The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 million. On average, analysts expect that Ikena Oncology will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IKNA
About Ikena Oncology
Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ikena Oncology
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.