Immatics (IMTX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 million. On average, analysts expect Immatics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Immatics alerts:

Immatics Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMTX opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. Immatics has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Institutional Trading of Immatics

About Immatics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Immatics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Immatics by 230.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Immatics by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.