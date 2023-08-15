Immatics (IMTX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th.
Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 million. On average, analysts expect Immatics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Immatics Stock Performance
NASDAQ IMTX opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. Immatics has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $13.60.
About Immatics
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
