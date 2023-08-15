IndiGG (INDI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $123.60 Million

IndiGG (INDI) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and $15,627.78 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About IndiGG

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

